A family-sized portion of spaghetti, cooked rice or potatoes, this large colander helps you to strain it with ease. The stainless steel body has a fine mesh that ensures a fast drainage of both large and small foods and is supported by sturdy cross-welded feet which provide the colander with a solid base. No need to worry about draining hot food items thanks to the TPR covered handles that stay cool to ensure a safe and comfortable grip.