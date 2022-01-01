Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Sereno Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Wood Drawer Organizer
25 pcUPC: 0541382107781
Product Details
If you don't have a lot of countertop or storage space, then the Sereno flatware set is the perfect solution! It comes in a beautiful wooden organizer that you can conveniently keep in your kitchen drawer and provides you with all the essential cutlery you need to enjoy a delightful family meal.
Includes:
- (6) 8.75-Inch Dinner Knives
- (6) 8-Inch Dinner Forks
- (6) 8-Inch Dinner Spoons
- (6) 5.75-Inch Dessert Spoons
- Stand