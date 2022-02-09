Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Cleaver
6.75 inUPC: 0541382107970
A cleaver has a wide, rectangular, thick blade. It's used for cutting large pieces of meat and cleaving its boens. They often have a hole at the end for hanging on a rack. Be assured that this Essentials 6.75 cleaver is made of durable stainless steel with PP handles that will stand the test of time for any kitchen.