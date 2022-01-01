The BergHOFF French press is a cylindrical pot with a plunger and a built-in filter screen that presses hot water onto tea leaves or ground coffee. When you choose the French press to create a delicious cup of coffee or tea, you're sure you're using a reliable and consistent method that’s ideal for making several cups in just a few minutes. Makes 1.1 quarts. Constructed of stainless steel with a glass carafe and is dishwasher safe. This French press is the perfect addition to any kitchen!