BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Flatware Set - Silver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Flatware Set - Silver Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Flatware Set - Silver

72 pcUPC: 0541382106327
Purchase Options

Product Details

This is the perfect set to host a dinner party or just everyday dinner with your family. Sure to add class to any dining decor.

This 72 Piece Flatware Set includes:

  • 12 (6)Cake Forks
  • 12 (8 1/2) Forks
  • 12 (8 3/4) Knives
  • 12 (8 1/4) Spoons
  • 12 (5 3/4) Coffee/Tea Spoons
  • 2 (9) Serving Spoons
  • 1 (9 3/4) Salad fork
  • 1 (9 3/4) Salad Spoon
  • 1 (12 3/4) Soup Ladle
  • 1 (7 1/2) Gravy/Sauce ladle
  • 2 (7 1/2) Cold meat Fork
  • 1 (7 1/2) Cream Spoon
  • 1 (10 1/4) Cake Server
  • 1 (5 3/4) Sugar Spoon
  • 1 (4 3/4) Pair of Sugar Tongs