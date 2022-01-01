Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Flatware Set - Silver
72 pcUPC: 0541382106327
Purchase Options
Product Details
This is the perfect set to host a dinner party or just everyday dinner with your family. Sure to add class to any dining decor.
This 72 Piece Flatware Set includes:
- 12 (6)Cake Forks
- 12 (8 1/2) Forks
- 12 (8 3/4) Knives
- 12 (8 1/4) Spoons
- 12 (5 3/4) Coffee/Tea Spoons
- 2 (9) Serving Spoons
- 1 (9 3/4) Salad fork
- 1 (9 3/4) Salad Spoon
- 1 (12 3/4) Soup Ladle
- 1 (7 1/2) Gravy/Sauce ladle
- 2 (7 1/2) Cold meat Fork
- 1 (7 1/2) Cream Spoon
- 1 (10 1/4) Cake Server
- 1 (5 3/4) Sugar Spoon
- 1 (4 3/4) Pair of Sugar Tongs