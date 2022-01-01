At the office, at school or on the go, you can easily enjoy a balanced lunch wherever you are with this stainless steel lunch box. Just pack your favorite fruits and veggies or a tasty sandwich in the generously sized container and wrap the silicone stretch band around the box to keep the lid on tight. Thanks to the high-quality stainless steel, you've got a durable lunch box that’s not only a breeze to clean but will also stand the test of time.