Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Peeling Knife
3.5 inUPC: 0541382107904
Purchase Options
Product Details
This 3.5-Inch Peeling knife is made of high quality stainless steel blade. This peeling knife is precision forged from one piece of stain resistant high carbon steel. A peeling knife has a pointed tip that curves downward with a straight cutting edge. Use it for peeling fruits and vegetables, to remove blemishes and to cut decorative garnishes.