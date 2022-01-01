Durable, functional and versatile, that’s the best way to describe these sartorial scissors which are useful for all kinds of housework. From cutting open food packaging to sewing projects, the scissors' sharp stainless steel blades glide through a wide range of materials and are equipped with a screw that allows you to regulate the tightness of the blades as well as unscrew and clean the scissors. The ergonomic handles guarantee a secure grip and safe cutting.