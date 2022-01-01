BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Travel Mug Perspective: front
BergHOFF Essentials Stainless Steel Travel Mug

11 fl ozUPC: 0541382107525
Stainless steel travel mug with black durable plastic for an easy stay cool grip. Double walled to keep drinks hot or cold, and an anti-skid layer for extra protection and to prevent heat damage to surfaces. Designed to fit almost all vehicle cup holders and dishwasher safe. This is the perfect gift for anyone that is on the go or even for yourself on your daily commute.