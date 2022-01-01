BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel Perspective: front
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel
BergHOFF Essentials Vita Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel

9.5 qtUPC: 0541382106466
Pressure cook, braise, stew, or boil your food in half the time with the Vita pressure cooker. With its 9-quart contents, the stainless-steel pressure cooker allows you to quickly whip up a nutritious meal for your entire family at the end of a long day. It not only saves time when cooking but is also easy to clean with a body that’s dishwasher safe. The lid lock, overpressure plug, and stay-cool handles make sure you can easily use the cooker without having to worry about safety.