The BergHOFF Outdoor Range has expanded from the comprehensive range of barbecues and outdoor kitchens. From hunting and fishing to outdoor barbecuing, BergHOFF's complete range of outdoor food preparation and cooking solutions is perfect for getting right back to nature. With EverSlice, we offer a set of long lasting precision knives, ideal for hunting or fishing trips. A portable axe, ideal for reliable chopping of small logs and wood to kindle a campfire. The back of the blade will serve well as a hammer or to drive tent stakes into the ground. The handle offers increased stability and control.