BergHOFF Gem Apron - Black Denim
1 ctUPC: 0541382107704
A favourite with both professional and hobby chefs, this stylish apron with black denim look not only helps to protect your clothes from stains, it also adds a touch of that Gem style to your kitchen. The apron is equipped with an adjustable neck strap, a generous front pocket and a practical towel loop. Because it’s made from 100% cotton, you can just pop it in the washing machine for easy cleaning.