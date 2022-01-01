Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF GEM Cast-Aluminum Covered Stockpot
7.7 qtUPC: 0541382106583
Purchase Options
Product Details
Multifunctional, the stockpot is just the right size for cooking large batches of soup, potatoes, pasta, etc. but it still fits in the oven if you decide to make a casserole. Just think of the great smells that will linger in your kitchen! The glass lid allows you to keep a close eye on your cooking while avoiding energy loss. Thanks to the high-quality finish it looks great on any hob.