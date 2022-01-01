Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Gem Cast Aluminum Nonstick Covered Chinese Wok
12.5 inUPC: 0541382106736
Become a real wok star with this double handed Chinese wok. It’s ideal for preparing various kinds of wok recipes and stir frying. The added bonus is that you need almost no oil thanks to the high-quality finish, making this wok a perfect tool for healthy cooking. It comes with a glass lid that lets you keep an eye on your food without losing any heat.