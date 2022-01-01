BergHOFF Gem Coffee and Tea Set - Black/Gold Perspective: front
BergHOFF Gem Coffee and Tea Set - Black/Gold Perspective: top
BergHOFF Gem Coffee and Tea Set - Black/Gold Perspective: bottom
BergHOFF Gem Coffee and Tea Set - Black/Gold

3 pcUPC: 0541382129914
Product Details

Do you want to end a festive meal in style with a cup of coffee or tea or are you looking for the perfect housewarming gift for a coffee or tea lover? Either way, this glamorous coffee and tea set is just the thing you need! The stylish black porcelain with a gleaming gold rim instantly adds a touch of flair to the occasion and is a breeze to clean since it’s dishwasher safe.

Set includes:

  • (1) 11.2-Ounce Mug
  • (1) 7.36-Ounce Cup
  • (1) 6-Inch Saucer