Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BergHOFF Gem Coffee and Tea Set - White/Gold
3 pcUPC: 0541382129910
Purchase Options
Product Details
Do you want to end a festive meal in style with a cup of coffee or tea or you’re looking for the perfect housewarming gift for a coffee or tea lover? Either way, this glamorous coffee and tea set is just the thing you need! The stylish white porcelain with a gleaming gold rim instantly adds a touch of flair to the occasion and is a breeze to clean since it’s dishwasher safe.
Set includes:
- 0.35-Quart Mug (3.5 Inch x 3.5 Inch)
- 0.35-Quart Cup (3.75 Inch x 2.5 Inch)
- 0.23-Quart Saucer (6 Inch x 0.5 Inch)