You’ve created a real culinary masterpiece and you want to keep your table guests in suspense until the very last minute? Then this deep presentation plate with matching bowl is just the thing you need to create that perfect moment of surprise! Alternatively you can use the bowl as a separate item to serve a delicious side dish. The high-quality porcelain with classy golden rim will instantly add a touch of glamour to your table and is dishwasher safe so the clean-up is a breeze.

