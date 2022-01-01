BergHOFF Gem Dinnerware Place Setting - Black/Gold Perspective: front
BergHOFF Gem Dinnerware Place Setting - Black/Gold

6 pcUPC: 0541382131845
You want to end a festive meal in style with a cup of coffee or tea or you’re looking for the perfect housewarming gift for a coffee or tea lover? Either way, this glamorous coffee and tea set is just the thing you need! The stylish black porcelain with a gleaming gold rim instantly adds a touch of flair to the occasion and is a breeze to clean since it’s dishwasher safe.

Includes:

  • 1 Mug 3.5 Inch x 3.5 Inch
  • 1 Cup 3.75 Inch x 2.5 Inch
  • 1 Saucer 6 Inch x 1.5 Inch
  • 1 Deep Plate 9.75 Inch
  • 1 Large Plate 10.5 Inch
  • 1 Small Plate 8.25 Inch