BergHOFF Gem Dinnerware Place Setting - Black/Gold
6 pcUPC: 0541382131845
Product Details
You want to end a festive meal in style with a cup of coffee or tea or you’re looking for the perfect housewarming gift for a coffee or tea lover? Either way, this glamorous coffee and tea set is just the thing you need! The stylish black porcelain with a gleaming gold rim instantly adds a touch of flair to the occasion and is a breeze to clean since it’s dishwasher safe.
Includes:
- 1 Mug 3.5 Inch x 3.5 Inch
- 1 Cup 3.75 Inch x 2.5 Inch
- 1 Saucer 6 Inch x 1.5 Inch
- 1 Deep Plate 9.75 Inch
- 1 Large Plate 10.5 Inch
- 1 Small Plate 8.25 Inch