Vanilla, red velvet or strawberry, whatever flavour you prefer, you’ll bake the most delicious cupcakes in this 12 cup cupcake pan! The carbon steel heats evenly to make sure your cupcakes brown beautifully and helps to reduce hot spots. Once those delicious treats are ready to come out of the oven, the non-stick coating ensures you can easily get them out of the tin and don’t have to spend more than a minute on the clean-up.