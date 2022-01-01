Made from strong carbon steel and equipped with a high-quality non-stick coating, this large loaf pan is the perfect tool for baking a delicious crusty loaf of bread, a perfectly golden pound cake or even a homemade meatloaf. The carbon steel provides an even heating to make sure you get a perfectly-browned bake while the non-stick coating makes both the food release and the clean-up a breeze!

Inside Dimensions: 10 x 5.5 x 3 Inches