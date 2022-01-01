A hearty quiche or a sweet apple pie, with the Gem pie pan you can conjure up the most delicious treats in no time. The carbon steel with a diamond texture ensures you get a nice and even bake while the non-stick coating assures you can easily take your baked pie out of the pan. Want to make sure there’s no fighting over who gets the biggest slice of pie? Just use the integrated grid lines to make perfectly even portions!

Dimensions: 10.75 Inch x 10.75 Inch x 1.25 Inch