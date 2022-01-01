Not a crumb will be left behind when you make your cakes in this square cake pan! Whether it’s classic sponge cake, a delicious carrot cake, or a tasty fruit cake, the carbon steel body ensures an even bake every single time. In addition to convenient grid lines on the edge for easy portioning, the pan is also equipped with a high-quality non-stick coating that guarantees an effortless release.

Interior dimensions: 8.5 Inch x 8.5 Inch x 2 Inch