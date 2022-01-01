Whether you’re taking a baking tin out of the oven, picking up a hot pot from the stovetop or getting a steaming bowl out of the microwave, always protect your hands in style with this set of oven mitts. They’re made from 100% cotton with a black denim look that perfectly matches the Gem cookware and have a soft terry towelling lining. Once you’re done, just store them in your kitchen drawer or use the convenient hanging loop for easy storage.