BergHOFF Gem Plated Flatware Set - Black/Gold Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

BergHOFF Gem Plated Flatware Set - Black/Gold

16 pcUPC: 0541382131892
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set is perfect for formal settings as well as everyday occasions. With a gold plated head and a solid black handle it's just the right amount of flare for timeless elegance right at the table! Constructed of high-quality stainless steel that resistant breaking and dishwasher safe. Features a well-balanced design that fits securely in your hand.

Complete set including:

  • 4knife
  • 4fork
  • 4spoon
  • 4coffee/tea spoon