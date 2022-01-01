Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Gem Plated Flatware Set - Black/Gold
Product Details
This set is perfect for formal settings as well as everyday occasions. With a gold plated head and a solid black handle it's just the right amount of flare for timeless elegance right at the table! Constructed of high-quality stainless steel that resistant breaking and dishwasher safe. Features a well-balanced design that fits securely in your hand.
Complete set including:
- 4knife
- 4fork
- 4spoon
- 4coffee/tea spoon