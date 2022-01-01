Great for all kinds of mini quiches, souffles, crème brulee and much more, these ramekins are an essential piece of cookware for anyone who loves to experiment in the kitchen. Thanks to the high-quality stoneware that ensures and even heat distribution and retention, you'll always get that perfect bake and can keep your creations warm for longer. On top of that, the ramekins are oven, microwave and dishwasher safe so you easily reheat them and the cleanup is a breeze.

Inside Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 1 Inches