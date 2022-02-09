Perfectly sized for creating individual starters and desserts as well as for serving dips or small bites and storing ingredients within reach when you're cooking, these ramekins are incredibly versatile. Their stylish grey design matches any dish while the durable stoneware makes sure you'll be keeping them around the kitchen for years to come. Each ramekin is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe to make clean-up a breeze.

Inside Dimensions: 4.25 x 4.25 x 2.5 Inches