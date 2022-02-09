Want to bake or serve appetizers, smaller bites or desserts in single servings? Then this set of stoneware ramekins is just the thing you need! The durable stoneware with enamel coating ensures an even heat transfer for a beautifully even bake and is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe so you can easily reheat and clean the ramekins.

Inside Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 2.25 Inches