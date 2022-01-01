A perfectly browned mac and cheese, a batch of deliciously moist brownies or a portion of roasted vegetables– you'll easily conjure up countless treats with this round stoneware baking dish! Not only does the durable material guarantee an even heat distribution for a uniform bake, it also has a superior heat retention to keep your dishes warm at the table and ensures an easy food release thanks to the enamel coating, making the clean-up a piece of cake. This dish is your one-stop-shop since it is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe!

Dimensions: 12.5 Inch x 11 Inch