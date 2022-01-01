Made from high-quality stoneware that’s not only ovenproof but also dishwasher and microwave safe for optimal user convenience, these small ramekins are the perfect addition to your cookware. They are the ideal size to serve miniature soufflés, homemade dips, tapenades, grated cheese, etc. and are a breeze to clean thanks to the enamel coating which ensures an easy food release.

Dimensions: 3.25 Inch x 3.25 Inch x 1.5 Inch