No matter whether you're baking desserts, sides, casseroles or main courses, with this square baking dish they'll turn out perfectly time and again. The durable stoneware takes care of an even heat distribution and an easy food release while the convenient handles on the side offer a safe and comfortable grip when you're lifting the baking dish in or out of the oven. When you've finished your latest culinary creation, just pop the stoneware baking dish in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up! This versatile bakeware is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe.

Inside Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 1.75 Inches