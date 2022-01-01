Roasting chicken breasts, baking brownies, or gratinating a pasta dish is all a piece of cake with this square stoneware baking dish. Not only does this durable stoneware ensure an even heat transfer for a perfectly browned crust, but it also retains the heat to keep your meal warm at the table and is a breeze to clean thanks to the enamel coating that doesn't absorb any moisture, odour or flavour. An added bonus is the two convenient handles on the side that offer a good grip so you can safely lift the baking dish in and out of the oven. This dish is your one-stop-shop since it is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe!

Dimensions: 11 Inch x 9.75 Inch