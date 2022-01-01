Geminis 8 (hollow) carving knife brings to you the brilliance of the traditional, highly efficient carving knife. Designed to be efficient, this knife has a hand-sharpened stainless steel blade that's perfect for slicing or cutting all of your favorite meats. It's made to be well-balanced, with adequate distance between the blade and the handle. This helps give you a safe and secure grip as well. Hand-wash is recommended.