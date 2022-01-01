BergHOFF Knife Block Set Perspective: front
BergHOFF Knife Block Set Perspective: left
BergHOFF Knife Block Set Perspective: right
BergHOFF Knife Block Set Perspective: top
BergHOFF Knife Block Set Perspective: bottom
BergHOFF Knife Block Set

6 pcUPC: 0541382107873
Product Details

Remarkable for the knives in the Eclipse line is the twist in the grip, which makes the knives not only very attractive, but also adds an extra ergonomic dimension to the well-balanced design. Versatile set with a knife for each cooking task. This set includes: 1x 3.25 paring knife, 1x 4.75 utility knife, 1x 8 bread knife, 1x 8 carving knife, 1x 8 chef's knife, 1x 8.75 wooden block.