BergHOFF Knife Block Set
6 pcUPC: 0541382107873
Remarkable for the knives in the Eclipse line is the twist in the grip, which makes the knives not only very attractive, but also adds an extra ergonomic dimension to the well-balanced design. Versatile set with a knife for each cooking task. This set includes: 1x 3.25 paring knife, 1x 4.75 utility knife, 1x 8 bread knife, 1x 8 carving knife, 1x 8 chef's knife, 1x 8.75 wooden block.