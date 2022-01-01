Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Anti-Slip Bamboo Cutting Board - Pink
14.5 inUPC: 0541382106834
Purchase Options
Product Details
Whether you’re slicing up a freshly-baked cake, chopping up vegetables for soup, or dicing a chicken breast, the stylish Leo cutting board is the obvious choice for your food preparation. The natural bamboo with vegetable oil finish is strong, lightweight, and easy to clean. Thanks to its elegant design with rounded edges, you can also easily use it as a serving tray for meats, cheese, fruits, etc.