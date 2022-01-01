Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Baguette Cutting Board with Tray - Gray
14.5 inUPC: 0541382106858
Purchase Options
Product Details
Slicing a baguette to make crispy crostini or bruschettas is a delight on this smart bamboo cutting board with a crumb tray. Use a bread knife to saw through the bread crust and then lift up the tray to clear out the crumb catcher underneath. You’ll surely impress your guests when you serve your colourful appetizers on this stylish board.