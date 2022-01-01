Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Cutting Board - Mint
11 inUPC: 0541382106836
Purchase Options
Product Details
This small cutting board is the perfect helper for when you need to cut some carrots for a snack, chop onions, slice a tomato. Durable yet lightweight, the bamboo board is a great all-rounder and can also be used as a serving tray for cold meats or cheese. Got a small kitchen with limited storage space? The Leo chopping board easily fits in your drawer and has an integrated loop for optional hanging storage.