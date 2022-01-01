Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Cutting Board - Pink
17.25 inUPC: 0541382106838
Purchase Options
Product Details
Made from strong bamboo wood, the long Leo cutting board is the perfect size for slicing baguettes or loaves of French. The slotted cutting surface makes sure the bread crumbs don’t spread out over your kitchen surface. Looking for a stylish serving tray to present your appetizers? Thanks to the long handle with integrated storage loop you can easily transfer the Leo cutting board from the kitchen to the dinner table.