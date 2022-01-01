BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Salad Serving Set - 2 pcs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Salad Serving Set - 2 pcs Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Salad Serving Set - 2 pcs Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Salad Serving Set - 2 pcs Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Leo Bamboo Salad Serving Set - 2 pcs

11.75 inUPC: 0541382107140
Purchase Options

Product Details

Includes: Wooden serving set (2 pcs). Toss and serve your fresh salads in style with these wooden salad servers. Enjoy the combination of the contemporary design and the solid maple wood to add a natural touch to your dinner table. Whether you’ve prepared a crispy summer salad or a hearty potato salad, the Leo salad servers are your loyal helpers.