Is it a carving board, a serving board or two nested plates? All of the above! The bamboo cutting board nests neatly inside the plate which collects all the juices when you’re carving your meat. Or you can also use them separately as two stylish plates to upgrade your outdoor dining: the bamboo board to serve meat and the plate for all kinds of side dishes and extras. And why not use it to present a delicious cheese platter? Lunch, dinner or party, this board is the perfect go-to every time! Slice your turkey, ham or Sunday roast as thin as you want with the Leo carving set. The carving fork holds your meat securely in place with its two sharp tines while you use the thin sharp blade of the carving knife to carve the meat precisely. Both the carving fork and carving knife have a soft-touch handle that's comfortable to hold in your hand and well-balanced. Gather everyone around the dinner table and impress them with your carving skills!

Set includes: