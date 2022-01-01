Slice your turkey, ham, or Sunday roast as thin as you want with the Leo carving set. The carving fork holds your meat securely in place with its two sharp tines while you use the thin sharp blade of the carving knife to carve the meat precisely. Both the carving fork and carving knife have a soft-touch handle that's comfortable to hold in your hand and well-balanced. Gather everyone around the dinner table and impress them with your carving skills! Set includes 7.5 carving knife and 6.75 carving fork.