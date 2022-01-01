Stewing apples for a crumble, whisking up a delicious sauce or cooking rice for two, whatever you’ve got planned, this user-friendly saucepan is ready to do its part. It features an aluminium body that ensures a fast and even heat distribution and is equipped with a high-quality non-stick coating so you can cook with little to no oil. On top of that, there’s the sturdy stay-cool handle and the glass lid that allows you to keep an eye on your cooking without having to lift the lid. *Not reccommended for gas cooktops.