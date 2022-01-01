If you enjoy cooking for a larger group of people, a good stockpot is a must-have in your kitchen. With this aluminium stockpot with stay-cool handles you can conjure up a delicious soup, pasta or stew, and are sure to preserve all the flavours and heat in the pot with the help of the matching glass cover that’s also equipped with a drain hole so you can easily strain your pasta or other ingredients. On top of that, you don’t need to worry about the clean-up since the high-quality non-stick coating ensures an easy food release and makes the pot a breeze to clean.

6.5 quart capacity

11 Inch

Not reccommended for gas cooktops