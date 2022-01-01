If you’re in love with the smell of a good stir-fry, then you’ll fall for this user-friendly stir fry pan in no time! The pan’s aluminium body ensures a fast and even heat distribution for a perfect fry on any kind of stovetop* and is covered with a high-quality non-stick coating that allows you to cook with little to no fat. Tossing the ingredients in the pan is a piece of cake thanks to the soft-touch stay-cool handle, just like keeping the food warm and even straining it by means of the clear glass lid with integrated straining function.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.