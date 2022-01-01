BergHOFF Leo Cutlery Set - Blue Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Cutlery Set - Blue
BergHOFF Leo Cutlery Set - Blue
BergHOFF Leo Cutlery Set - Blue

2 pc
UPC: 0541382106118
With its sharp edge and comfortable soft-touch handle, the Leo paring knife is the perfect helper for small kitchen tasks such as mincing onions, peeling apples or segmenting oranges. Use it to work on a cutting board or simply hold the ingredient in your hand and start cutting. The stainless steel blade with non-stick coating glides right through your favourite fruits and vegetables and is easy to maintain.