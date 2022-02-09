Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Dual Bento Box Set with Strap - Gray/Mint
3 pcUPC: 0541382107747
Pack a complete lunch in this dual lunch box. Whether you're at school, at the office or enjoying a cozy picnic, it's the perfect solution to take a healthy and balanced meal with you on all of your adventures. The two-tiered compartments are kept together with a convenient elastic strap and are microwave safe as well as freezerproof!