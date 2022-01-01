Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Dual Lunch Pot - Pink & Gray
0.5 qtUPC: 0541382107739
Product Details
No more soggy bread croutons in your soup or soaked oats in your yogurt. The two separate containers of this dual lunch pot keep your ingredients fresh and crispy until you're ready to eat. Just separate the leak-proof containers, mix their contents and enjoy your lunch or snack. The versatile item is not only dishwasher safe, but it is freezeproof and the body is microwave safe!