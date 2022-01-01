BergHOFF Leo Food Container - Gray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Food Container - Gray Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Food Container - Gray Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Food Container - Gray Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Leo Food Container - Gray

0.53 qtUPC: 0541382107768
Purchase Options

Product Details

Keep your foods or liquids fresh and tasteful at home or on the go in this leakproof Leo food container. Thanks to their wide opening, they're easy to fill with your favorite food and eat from when you get hungry. The double-walled construction keeps the contents hot or cold for up to 6 hours! The durable 18/10 stainless steel is double-walled but the silicone bodies keep your hands cool for a comfortable grip!