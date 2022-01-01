BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: back
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: left
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: right
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: top
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray Perspective: bottom
BergHOFF Leo Glass Food Container Set - Green/Blue/Gray

3 pcUPC: 0541382107745
Ground coffee, vanilla sugar, fresh herbs… keep it all fresh and tasty with a little help from these stackable glass food containers. Thanks to their large opening you can easily fill the canisters and take out just the right amount with the help of the matching measuring spoon. These airtight containers are stackable for easy storage, scratch resistant, and dishwasher safe!

This set includes:

  • 0.42 quart covered container (4 inch x 3.25 inch)
  • 0.74 quart covered container (4 inch x 5 inch)
  • 1.4 quart covered container (4 inch x 8 inch)