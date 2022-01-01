With its aluminium body* that ensures a fast and even heat distribution and non-stick coating which allows you to cook with little to no oil, this covered sauté pan is sure to become one of your favourite cookware items in no time. Featuring a sturdy stay-cool handle that’s soft to the touch and provides a comfortable grip. So whether you’re in the mood for some risotto, paella or sautéed veggies, just place your ingredients in the pan and keep an eye on your food through the clear glass lid that helps you to cook energy-efficiently and features a drain hole for effortless straining.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.