When you’re thinking of making a tasty risotto or sautéing some potatoes for dinner, but don’t want to spend ages cleaning up afterwards, this covered sauté pan is the perfect partner. Its aluminium body ensures a fast and even heat distribution and is covered with a high-quality non-stick coating that not only allows you to cook with little to no oil but also makes the pan a breeze to clean. Add to this the stay-cool handles and the glass lid that’s equipped with a drain hole for easy straining, and you’ve got a piece of cookware that’s sure to make your life easier! *Not reccommended for gas cooktops.